VIDEO: TGS Where Data and Insights Meet to Drive Efficiencies at OEEC2022

TGS provides data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions. Jan Schoolmeesters talks about ‘Where Data and Insights Meet to Drive Efficiencies’. Demand for secure, sustainable and affordable energy sources is putting pressure on the offshore supply chain. TGS uses its 40 years of experience in collecting and curating energy data to diversify its offering accordingly and bring unique insights for investments.

