Vitol Bunkers rolls out green bunker fuels offering

June 10, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Vitol Bunkers, a newly established global bunkering service of the Dutch energy and commodity giant Vitol, has launched a carbon offset offering to its marine fuel customers.

Courtesy of Vitol

With this new option, customers of Vitol Bunkers will be offered the opportunity to cancel emissions associated with any given cargo through the overlay of Verified Emissions Reductions (VERs).

These VERs are to conform to the highest international standards, sourced from Vitol’s existing portfolio. The wider market and emissions will be calculated using IMO and EU guidelines.

This offering includes a range of offset solutions that will enable the customers to align mitigation with their broader emissions reduction program.

A fully customisable program will be available for customers wishing to deploy this strategy at scale.

“Shipowners are keen to be part of the climate solution. Offsetting will be key to enhancing the sector’s environmental performance,” said Chris Young, global account manager for Vitol Bunkers.