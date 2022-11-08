Wan Hai’s new eco-friendly boxship trio named in Japan

November 8, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Taiwanese shipping company Wan Hai Lines has held a naming ceremony for three new eco-friendly 3,013 TEU containerships.

The naming ceremony took place at Japan Marine United Corporation Kure Shipyard on 7 November. The vessels were named WAN HAI 355, WAN HAI 357 and WAN HAI 360.

In August this year, the company hosted a naming ceremony for the first 3,013 TEU vessels built by the Japanese yard.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago Wan Hai names ‘Smart Ship’ newbuild trio Posted: 3 months ago

The design of the 3,013 TEU series takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspects into account.

The units are equipped with full balanced twisted bulb rudders, pre-swirl fin and AMP (Alternative Maritime Power) system.

Besides that, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations and meet the level of requirement for NOx Tier III.

The fourth vessel WAN HAI 355 will be delivered on 8 November and deployed in Asia-America Service. These new vessels are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure their continuous pursuit of its fleet upgrade.