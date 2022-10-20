Wan Hai Lines names new eco-friendly 13,100 TEU boxship duo

October 20, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Taiwanese shipping company Wan Hai Lines has hosted a naming ceremony for two new eco-friendly 13,100 containerships.

Credit: Wan Hai Lines

The ceremony took place today (20 October) at Samsung Heavy Industries’ (SHI) Geoje shipyard. WAN HAI A07 and WAN HAI A08 are the first two vessels in the series of 13,100 TEU containerships built by SHI’s shipyard.

The 13,100 TEUs are designed with a length of 335 meters, a breadth of 51 meters, a draft of 16 meters and a maximum cruising speed of 22 knots, which is currently one of the largest ship types in Wan Hai Lines’ owned fleet.

The containerships take energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspects into account. They are equipped with full balanced twisted bulb rudders, a pre-swirl fin and alternative maritime power (AMP) system.

Besides that, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations and meet the highest level of requirement for EEDI Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for phase III in advance, according to Wan Hai Lines.

The first vessel WAN HAI A07 will be delivered at the end of October and deployed in Asia for North America service.

These new vessels are part of the company’s efforts to ensure its continuous pursuit of fleet upgrades in order to provide quality service.

In August this year, Wan Hai Lines held a naming ceremony for three 3,013 TEU containerships, built by Japan Marine United Corporation Tsu Shipyard.

All three vessels have been certified with ‘Smart Ship’ notation, which means that the ships allow for remote operation of vessel functions and integrate automation systems performing data acquisition and analysis.

Furthermore, the newbuilds have been fitted with ballast water treatment systems and alternative maritime power in order to meet environmental regulations and bolster their energy efficiency.