Wan Hai names ‘Smart Ship’ newbuild trio

August 8, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

Taiwanese shipping company Wan Hai Lines hosted a naming ceremony for three 3,013 TEU containerships, built by Japan Marine United Corporation Tsu Shipyard.

The naming ceremony was held online in order to meet COVID-19-related precautions.

WAN HAI 351、WAN HAI 352 and WAN HAI 353 are the first three vessels in the series of 3,013 TEU containerships built by the yard.

All three vessels have been certified with ‘Smart Ship’ notation, which means that the ships allow for remote operation of vessel functions and integrate automation systems performing data acquisition and analysis.

The newbuilds have been fitted with ballast water treatment systems and alternative maritime power in order to meet environmental regulations and bolster their energy efficiency.

“These new vessels are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure their continuous pursuit of fleet upgrade in order to provide the best quality service to customers,” the company said.

The 1st vessel – WAN HAI 351 will be delivered at the end of August 2022 and deployed in Asia America Service.

Wan Hai’s fleet rejuvenation plans are in full swing. Just last month, the company took delivery of a final newbuild containership from the 2,038 TEU series, built by China Shipbuilding Trading Co. The agreement for the purchase of twelve vessels was signed in 2018.

The intra-Asian carrier has been on an ambitious fleet build-up mission over the past year. In June last year, the company ordered twelve 3,055 TEU container vessels at Nihon Shipyard, a joint venture between Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) and Imabari Shipbuilding. The newbuilds are scheduled to start delivery in late July 2023.

The company also ordered nine larger boxships I13,000 TEU) last year. Namely, Wan Hai Lines hired South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries to build four 13,000 TEU containerships. Five newbuilds of the same size were ordered from Hyundai Heavy Industries for KRW 637 billion ($ 563 million).