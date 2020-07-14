Wärtsilä gets big order for Green Jade offshore wind installation vessel

Wärtsilä has received an order for multiple solutions for Green Jade, the first floating heavy-lift offshore wind installation vessel to be built in Taiwan.

The vessel, owned by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE), will be equipped with four of Wärtsilä’s 46DF and two 20DF dual-fuel engines, as well as its Transverse and Steerable Thrusters, DP3 solution, navigation system, and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for emissions abatement.

The Finland-headquartered company said it would also provide site supervision services.

“Wärtsilä has earlier delivered a comprehensive scope of integrated solutions for a similar vessel for one of the partners in this joint-venture company. The success of that project was clearly a contributing factor in the award of this contract”, said Östen Lindell, Director, Marine Unit East Asia & China, Wärtsilä.

The company is scheduled to deliver the equipment in 2021.

Green Jade will be built at CSBC shipyard in Kaohsiung and delivered in 2022, according to CDWE’s recent news on reaching the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the vessel.

The Green Jade will be fitted with a 4,000-tonne capacity Huisman crane and will be able to accommodate up to 160 people.

Furthermore, the 216.5-metre installation vessel will have a large deck space to enable transport and installation of multiple massive next-generation foundations and wind turbines in a single shipment.

Along with dual fuel engines, a Green Passport and Clean Design notation, the Green Jade will also be fitted with other environmental innovations on board, such as a waste heat recovery system, according to CDWE.

The installation vessel, which will be deployed on the Hai Long and the Zhong Neng offshore wind farms in Taiwan, is scheduled to start construction works on the local offshore wind projects in 2023.