Wärtsilä joins Finnish clean propulsion project

April 20, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

The technology group Wärtsilä has taken participation in a consortium of Finnish research organisations studying new solutions for clean marine and off-road transport.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä

The consortium is organised in the Clean Propulsion Technologies project that aims to find ways by which new technologies can be employed to create sustainable propulsion solutions. The project is expected to run until spring 2023.

Led by the University of Vaasa, the project also addresses tightening emissions legislation.

Wärtsilä, with its experience in propulsion systems, is to establish a technology roadmap for directing future research and development efforts, amongst other tasks.

The developments will be aimed at ensuring compliance with emission and greenhouse gas regulations in the marine and off-road transport segments by 2035. The long-term goal is to develop a technological roadmap for compliance with the IMO’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction target by 2050.

The project has been granted funding of EUR 7.9 million by Business Finland, the Finnish Government’s organisation for innovation funding and trade, travel and investment promotion.

The other project partners are Aalto University, Åbo Akademi University, Tampere University, VTT Research Centre of Finland, Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology, AGCO Power, Meyer Turku, Napa, Dinex Finland, Geyser Batteries, Proventia, Bosch Rexroth, and APUGenius.

The anticipated project outcomes include a medium-speed engine working in fuel-flexible reactivity controlled compression ignition (RCCI) mode, the further development of dual-fuel engine technology to enable a drastic reduction in methane emissions at low and partial load, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) control technology improvements, and the development of machine learning control technology for greater accuracy in engine automation and control.

The research will also focus on developments in after-treatment measures aimed at lowering ghg emissions by at least 20 per cent. Also on the agenda is the task of designing and implementing an optimal predictive powertrain control architecture for hybrid propulsion.

“A decarbonised future is essential for the marine industry, and Wärtsilä is an established thought leader as we work towards this target. This project will help us in this by developing concepts, together with other technology leaders, that will make propulsion even more sustainable than it is today,” said Juha Kytölä, director, R&D and engineering, Wärtsilä Marine Power.