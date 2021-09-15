Wärtsilä reliquefaction tech picked for 3 new Knutsen LNG carriers

September 15, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä’s Compact Reliq reliquefaction plant will be installed on three new LNG carriers built for Norway-based Knutsen OAS Shipping.

Courtesy of Knutsen

South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) is constructing the three new ships for Knutsen OAS Shipping.

This Wärtsilä’s tech order represents options taken following an earlier order for two Knutsen’s newbuild carriers.

Wärtsilä launched Compact Reliq in 2020. It features a compact design for easy installation and maintenance on all sizes of carrier vessels.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä

The solution is based on the reversed nitrogen Brayton cycle refrigeration technology. It reliquefies the boil-off gas (BOG) and keeps the cargo cool under all operating conditions. Besides, a portion of the BOG can serve as fuel for the ship’s engines. You can sell the excess as part of the LNG cargo.

The new order for three more systems took place in July and August 2021, while the deliveries will take place in the fall of 2022.