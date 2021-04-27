Wärtsilä secures maintenance deal for Latsco’s LNG carrier duo

April 27, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has secured a maintenance deal for two Latsco LNG Marine Management’s LNG carriers.

Courtesy of Latsco LNG Marine Management

The five-year optimized maintenance deal cover the main engines of LNG carriers Hellas Diana and Hellas Athina, Wärtsilä said in its statement.

In addition to asset diagnostics, maintenance planning, annual audits and spare parts, Wärtsilä will also provide the vessels with remote support and condition monitoring systems, including the company’s predictive maintenance service Expert Insight.

“This agreement will ensure that these vessels can operate with maximum reliability, availability, and performance”, says Kostas Vlachos, Latsco LNG Marine Management’s COO.



The two vessels were built at the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) yard in South Korea. They are 297 meters in length and have a cargo capacity of 174,000 cbm.

The Hellas Diana entered service at the end of March this year, and the ‘Hellas Athina’ is scheduled to enter service in September.

Both vessels operate with WinGD X-DF dual-fuel engines.

In August 2020, Wärtsilä signed similar Optimised Maintenance agreements with Latsco Marine Management for two of their large LPG vessels.