Wärtsilä to look after NYK’s LNG carrier

January 10, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä and Singapore-based NYK Shipmanagement, a subsidiary of NYK Group, have signed a long-term optimised maintenance agreement for maintenance and planning support for a liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier.

Courtesy of NYK Shipmanagement

The companies signed a 13-year contract designed to ensure maximum uptime and equipment reliability with assured maintenance costs for an LNG carrier featuring three Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines.

The contract also includes Expert Insight which enables data-driven maintenance planning, optimising maintenance needs and monitoring equipment and systems in real-time through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics.

The agreement targets the vessel’s increased uptime and availability through real-time monitoring and resolving potential operational disturbances.

“Our lifecycle customer support approach, as emphasised by these agreements, is a value-adding benefit that works to lower operating costs, reduce fuel consumption, and support the customer in their decarbonisation journey. We have enjoyed a long and close relationship with NYK Group, and this agreement further strengthens the cooperation between our companies”, said Henrik Wilhelms, director of Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Last year, the companies signed two 15-year optimised maintenance agreements for two LNG carriers featuring the 50DF dual-fuel engines.

In addition to these agreements, Wärtsilä also secured a contract with Greek shipowner Gaslog to maintain and ensure the operations of ten of its very large LNG carriers.

The tailored agreement covered the vessels’ twin two-stroke dual-fuel main engines, enabling them to benefit from the condition monitoring and asset diagnostic services.