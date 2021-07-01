Wärtsilä will supply cargo systems to VLGCs built at DSME

July 1, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply its cargo handling system to four new very large gas carriers (VLGCs) being built by DSME for Avance Gas.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä

The Norway-based fleet owner Avance Gas ordered four 91,000 cubic metres VLGCs. The ships are currently under construction at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) yard in South Korea.

DSME places the orders for cargo handling system in April and May 2021.

DSME expects the Wärtsilä’s equipment delivery in May 2022.

The Finnish technology group has previously delivered similar cargo handling systems for an earlier series of Avance Gas ships.