Wärtsilä’s cargo handling system picked for Purus’ ammonia carriers

November 30, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä will supply the cargo handling systems (CHS) for four new medium gas carrier vessels, expected to primarily carry ammonia, owned by UK-based shipowner Purus Marine.

Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä’s main focus areas are the handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions.

Purus Marine ordered the vessels in May this year. The 45,000 cbm ships are under construction at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), a unit of South Korean shipbuilding giant HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE). The company said that the ships will be dual-fuel ammonia-ready and fitted with shaft generators and scrubbers.

Related Article Posted: 6 months ago Purus Marine orders ammonia-ready LPG quartet at Hyundai Mipo Posted: 6 months ago

“This order further strengthens our position in the medium gas carrier market in Korea. We are delighted to continue our close relationship with HMD for this class of ships, and we are pleased to add Purus to our impressive list of references,” commented Patrick Ha, Sales Manager, Cargo Handling Systems, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

Wärtsilä’s equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in Q3 2024, and the first of the four ships is expected to commence commercial operations in the latter half of 2025.

Meanwhile, Purus Marine ordered two dual-fuel very large ethane carriers (VLECs). HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, another subsidiary of HD KSOE, will build two 98,000 cbm VLECs.