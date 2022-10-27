Watch: Impressive shots of hybrid bulker Misje Vita

October 27, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

This embedded content is only visible after accepting cookies. Change your preferences

Sri Lanka-based shipbuilder Colombo Dockyard has delivered M/V Misje Vita to Norwegian shipowner Misje Eco Bulk AS, part of Kåre Misje & Co.

The delivery comes on the back of numerous challenges caused by the pandemic, hampering shipbuilding construction and supply of materials.

This is the first vessel from the six confirmed EcoBulk hybrid vessels with a cargo capacity of 5000 mts ordered two years ago. The deal encompasses six firm plus four optional vessels. The ships will be able carry various types of cargo including bulk cargo, grain, timber, unit loads and containers.

In September 2022, the Norwegian company signed a deal with the Colombo Dockyard to reserve dock slots for the four additional vessels.

Related Article Posted: over 2 years ago Misje orders up to 10 eco bulk carriers in Sri Lanka Posted: over 2 years ago

Each vessel is powered by a four-stroke diesel engine with an electric hybrid system supplying additional power through a battery system. The concept and the basic design of the 90-metre-long ships were developed by Wartsila Ship Design Norway AS. According to Wärtsilä, the fully integrated hybrid solution enables the vessels to sail in and out of port, and to perform cargo operations, completely emissions-free.

The vessels are designed to be converted to full zero-emissions operation as the technology develops.

Bergen-based Misje Rederi AS is a fully integrated ship-owning group with a fleet of 12 bulk vessels with an average size of 4,000-4,700 dwt respectively.