Weatherford and Honeywell speed up decarbonization journey with emissions management solution

November 8, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

U.S. oilfield services player Weatherford International has joined forces with Honeywell to deliver a combined suite of tools for advanced emissions management to accelerate their customers’ decarbonization strategy.

Weatherford

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between these two players leverages Weatherford’s CygNet SCADA platform, the energy industry’s standardized solution that allows operators to process data and information in real-time to support daily operations and strategic decision-making, and Honeywell’s Emission Management suite, an outcome-based offering that helps customers measure, monitor, report, and reduce emissions.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented: “I am pleased to announce our collaboration with Honeywell, an alliance that further bridges the gap between technological excellence and environmental stewardship. This transformative offering provides cutting-edge tools and actionable data to help customers reach their sustainability goals with confidence and efficiency.”

Furthermore, the integrated system is expected to facilitate immediate access to essential data, empower decision-makers to act swiftly to mitigate risks and enhance operational efficiency to achieve decarbonization targets.

Pramesh Maheshwari, President of Honeywell Process Solutions, remarked: “Honeywell is helping organizations measure emissions and produce consistent metrics for sustainability, along with providing actionable insights to drive reductions.

“Our Emissions Management suite, together with Weatherford’s well lifecycle technology, enables our customers to set targets, drive emissions reductions, and monitor progress in real-time to enable their net-zero journey.”

Over the past few months, Weatherford secured several new contracts. In July 2023, Weatherford got a long-term contract with Petrobras for the provision of intervention services offshore Brazil. Prior to this, the company won a three-year contract with Saudi Arabia’s Aramco for the provision of drilling services.