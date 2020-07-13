Wellube gets new managing director

Engineering and pipeline maintenance expert Wellube has appointed Garry Kidd, as managing director.

This follows a Unique Group company’s major rebrand as part of the renewal of the business, strategy and corporate vision.

Kidd brings over 13 years of experience in senior leadership positions, of which 10 years specifically in the Middle East.

His previous roles included global organisations such as Weatherford, Hydrasun and Proserv.

Kidd will be based at Wellube’s headquarters in Sharjah, UAE.

From here, he should enhance and develop the services portfolio whilst expanding the company’s global network.

Investment in the company’s new visual identity reflects its ambitions for growth, Unique said.

Also, recently secured long-term service contracts in excess of $4 million, should further strengthen its market position.

Commenting on the appointment and rebranding, Harry Gandhi, CEO of Unique Group, said:

“This period of transformation solidifies Wellube’s direction forward as an innovative engineering solution provider across the energy, industrial and subsea industries, with an unparalleled focus on customer service.

“We are pleased to welcome Garry to our team; his business acumen and global experience will be a valuable addition to Wellube’s growth plans and his leadership will ably steer the company ahead.”

Garry Kidd also stated:

“Wellube is a recognised brand among local and global clientele alike.

“Known for offering market leading flow management, pipeline intervention and integrity services, I am excited to join the company as it undergoes this revitalisation.

“I look forward to contributing to, and building, an even more agile and resilient business that continues to thrive, with customer and employee satisfaction at its core.”

Wellube operates across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, UK and also in the USA.