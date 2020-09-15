Wilhelmsen buys into Edda Wind

September 15, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Wilhelmsen has entered into an agreement with Østensjø Group to acquire 25% of its offshore wind business unit Edda Wind.

As part of the agreement, Wilhelmsen also secured an option to buy another 25% before June 2021.

Edda Wind currently has two vessels in service and four service vessels on order with yards. Long-term charter agreements have been signed for two of the four newbuilds ahead of their expected delivery in 2022.

Østensjø Rederi will continue to manage the fleet.

“The Wilhelmsen group’s strategy is very clear, to further expand into renewables, by working together with partners, and leveraging our expertise and assets,” said Thomas Wilhelmsen, Wilhelmsen group CEO.

“So, finding an opportunity like this to work with Østensjø and invest in Edda Wind, a growing company, rapidly expanding its fleet with future-focused emission-free vessel technologies is idea.”