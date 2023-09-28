WindWing-fitted Pyxis Ocean docks in Paranaguá

September 28, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Pyxis Ocean, the world’s first large ship fitted with WindWings, metal sails that harness the power of the wind to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions, arrived at the Port of Paranaguá, Brazil.

Image credit: Portos Da Parana

The bulker, which emits 30% less carbon dioxide compared to conventional ships, embarked on its maiden voyage from the Port of Shanghai, China, at the start of August.

Chartered by the multinational giant Cargill, the Pyxis Ocean is on a mission to load 63,000 tons of soybean meal at the Paraná maritime terminal before setting sail for Poland.

Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior, who was on board the vessel upon its arrival on September 20, said that Pyxis Ocean represents a major milestone in maritime innovation and sustainability.

“This ship, with its groundbreaking wind-sail technology, highlights the world’s focus on Paraná as a reference in production, logistics, and sustainability.”

The Pyxis Ocean employs the cutting-edge BAR Tech WindWings technology, developed by BAR Technologies in collaboration with Yara Marine Technologies and Mitsubishi, with support from the European Union.

“A few years ago our work was to persuade ports that having WAPS vessels in port won’t cost them too much time and now they are welcoming them as hero ships – so good to see,” BAR Technologies said commenting on the ship’s docking.

“The Port of Paranaguá is already the most efficient in Brazil, and now it receives this unprecedented technology for the country’s ports,” Sandro Alex, the State Secretary of Infrastructure and Logistics, said. “When someone sees this ship with its towering 38-meter-high sails, they should know that the voyage it undertakes saves tons of fuel that would otherwise be emitted into the environment.”

“Receiving a ship with this innovation demonstrates that our port is a reference for the market in efficiency and sustainability,” Luiz Fernando Garcia, CEO of Portos do Paraná, said. “Our commitment is to continue innovating, offering sustainable logistics options to the world.”

The operation takes place in the Eastern Export Corridor of the Port of Paranaguá, which, in the first eight months of the year, has seen a 17.5% growth in grain handling compared to the previous year.