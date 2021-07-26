World’s 1st hydrogen-powered ferry delivered

July 26, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian ferry operator Norled has taken delivery of “the world’s first liquid hydrogen-powered ferry”, MF Hydra.

The vessel was designed by compatriot ship design and engineering company LMG Marin and constructed at Westcon shipyard.

The ferry is 82.4 meters long with a capacity of up to 300 passengers and 80 cars.

A DNV-classed vessel will be able to reach a speed of 9 knots with fuel cells of 2×200 kW and generators and 2×440 kW which will power Shottel thrusters, the company stated.

Furthermore, the vessel is equipped with an 80 cbm tank for hydrogen storage. According to the LMG Marin, the ship will be ready to sail “once the supply is available, hopefully in the next few months.”

Norled has already selected industrial gas and energy company Linde to supply the vessel with liquid hydrogen.

Liquid hydrogen will be supplied from Linde’s new 24MW electrolyzer at the Leuna Chemical Complex in Germany, which will use Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen.

The fuel-cell-powered ferry is expected to reduce its annual carbon emissions by up to 95 per cent, the company noted.

It is scheduled to sail on the triangular route between Hjelmeland-Skipavik-Nesvik in Norway.