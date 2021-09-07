World’s 1st LNG-powered VLCC kicks off sea trials

September 7, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

The world’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled very large crude carrier (VLCC) has commenced its sea trials in Chinese waters, after completing the construction phase.

The 318,000 dwt vessel was built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC) for COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation.

The ship measures a total length of about 332.6 meters, a width of 60 meters and a depth of 30.5 meters. It is equipped with WINGD low-pressure dual-fuel main engine.

The main engine and generator have low-pressure selective catalytic reduction (LPSCR) reactors, which are expected to help the vessel meet the requirements of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) phase III, and NOx Tier III requirements for nitrogen oxide emission, according to the company.

Initially, the VLCC was ordered as a standard fuel ship, however, COSCO signed a supplemental agreement in January 2020 with Dalian Shipbuilding to use LNG-fueled power for its vessel.

Based on the supplemental agreement, corresponding adjustments have been made to the capacity, speed and fuel oil consumption of the VLCC.

The ship’s LNG storage system adopts a C -type storage tank design, with an LNG filling station on the port and port sides.

Furthermore, corrosion-resistant steel is used to replace PSPC coating protection in structural design for the first time.

The vessel can travel 12,000 nautical miles in gas mode, while the combined endurance of fuel oil and gas is 24,000 nautical miles, the company revealed.