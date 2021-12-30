World’s largest ethane carrier delivered in China

December 30, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Pacific Ineos Belstaff, the world’s largest very large ethane carrier (VLEC), has been named and delivered in China.

Photo: CSSC

The naming and delivery ceremony took place at Shanghai Jiangnan Changxing Heavy Industry shipyard on 28 December 2021, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), the parent company of the shipyard, said.

Pacific Ineos Belstaff is the first of four 99,000cbm dual fuel B-Tank vessels ordered by China-based company Pacific Gas. The 60,000 dwt vessel is the world’s largest VLEC, according to CSSC.

The remaining three sister vessels are scheduled to be delivered next year, the shipbuilder informed.

The Hong Kong-flagged VLEC features a length of 230 meters, a width of 36.6 meters and a draft of 22.5 meters.

The newbuild is equipped with a dual-fuel main engine and a shaft generator that can use ethane as a fuel.

Launched in September this year, the vessel is designed for long-haul ethane transportation but can also handle other liquified gas cargoes such as LPG and ethylene.

This VLEC type is classed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and China Classification Society (CCS), meeting the latest International bulk liquefied gas regulations (IGC), International Maritime Organization (IMO), United States Coast Guard (USCG) and other relevant international rules.