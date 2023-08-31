World’s largest: SAIC Anji’s LNG-fueled car carrier hits the water

August 31, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Jiangnan Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has launched a 7,600 CEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel vehicle carrier being built for SAIC Anji Logistics, a subsidiary of China’s automobile manufacturer SAIC Motor.

Image credit SAIC Motor

The ship was ordered back in 2022 as part of a deal for two units. The vessels were described at the time as the world’s largest dual-fuel car carriers. CSSC and SAIC Motor signed a shipbuilding agreement in Shanghai on 17 January 2022.

The launching comes exactly one year since Jiangnan Shipbuilding started the construction of the first ship from the series back in August 2022.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago World’s largest dual-fuel car carriers ordered in China Posted: about 1 year ago

This type of ship was developed and designed by Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute.

The vessel features a total length of 199.9 meters, a molded width of 38 meters, a molded depth of 15.5 meters, a structural draft of 10.2 meters, and a service speed of 19 knots. It is classed by the China Classification Society (CCS) and DNV.

The ships feature WinGD X-DF main engine and iCER system, a technology used in the context of LNG carriers and LNG-powered ships where cryogenic energy recovery is crucial. This system captures and utilizes the cold energy generated during the vaporization of LNG, which is normally released into the atmosphere as waste. By harnessing this energy, the iCER system enhances the overall energy efficiency of the vessel or process, contributing to reduced operational costs and environmental impact.

These advancements are complemented by a comprehensive LNG containment and gas supply infrastructure, alongside a state-of-the-art ro-ro equipment system.

With 13 cargo decks including four movable decks, the vessels are also equipped with a C-type double-ear liquid tank with a capacity of 4,000 cubic meters, which meets the needs of 19,000 nautical miles at an economical speed.

Complying with international environmental regulations, the ship type represents a new generation of post-Panamax car carriers.