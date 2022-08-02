Back to overview
WSP gets in on Morocco-UK power project

August 2, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Xlinks has appointed WSP to provide technical advisory services for the tendering process for four HVDC converter stations and ancillary works for the Morocco-UK Power Project.

WSP will support the procurement process for converter stations in the UK and Morocco, UK grid connection works, connection to the generation assets in Morocco, and an interface between the converter stations and the HVDC cable systems in both countries.

Ben Jones, non-regulated T&D construction director, Energy at WSP, said: “We’re delighted to support Xlinks on what is a truly significant opportunity for the UK to increase its use of renewable energy and move away from fossil fuel dependency. A project of this magnitude will require a multi-disciplinary, collaborative approach and we’re excited to play an important part in its delivery.”

The Morocco-UK Power Project is a multi-technology renewable energy project of approximately 10.5 GW of generation capacity to be constructed in Morocco, with a combination of solar and wind generation assets coupled with energy storage, connected exclusively to the UK through dedicated 3,800-kilometer HVDC subsea cables with a combined capacity of 3.6 GW at the receiving end.

Scheduled to become operational in 2027, the project is expected to supply clean power to the UK for an average of 20+ hours a day, enough green energy to power over seven million British homes by 2030.

