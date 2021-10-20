Yanmar in milestone hydrogen ship refueling

October 20, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Japanese engine manufacturer Yanmar Power Technology (YPT) said it has conducted the world’s first 70 MPa high-pressure hydrogen refueling of a ship using a demonstration test boat equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell system.

Courtesy of Yanmar Holdings

YPT carried out the 70 MPa high-pressure hydrogen refueling in cooperation with Toyota Tsusho Corporation. They used a specially licensed high-pressure facility and a newly developed prototype long hydrogen refueling hose.

The test boat cruised on a route around the island of Osaka.

The refueling resulted in more than three times longer cruising time compared to the previous refueling process.

Above all, these results will serve the market deployment of hydrogen fuel cell systems. They will also serve as the study of hydrogen refueling infrastructure for ships.

Yanmar Power Technology is developing a 300 kilowatt-class maritime fuel cell system incorporating fuel cell modules by Toyota Motor Corporation. Thus, it is addressing the potential customer demands such as ones relating to the Carbon-Neutral Port concept of the Japanese government.

Moreover, the company to obtain type approval from classification societies. This way, the system can be installed in various types of ships with global customers.

The planned launch to market is in 2023.