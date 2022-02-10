ZIM hires 13 Navios containerships

February 10, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Israeli shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has entered into a new charter agreement with Monaco-based shipowner Navios Maritime Partners for a total of thirteen containerships.

Photo: ZIM

As informed, ZIM will charter eight newbuild and five secondhand vessels from Navios for total charter hire consideration of approximately $870 million.

The eight 5,300 TEU wide beam newbuilds are scheduled to be delivered during the third quarter of 2023 through the fourth quarter of 2024. They are planned to be deployed in trades between Asia and Africa.

The five secondhand vessels which range from 3,500-4,360 TEUs are slated to be delivered in the first and second quarters of 2022. The units will be deployed across ZIM’s global network.

The charter duration of the secondhand vessels is up to 4.5 years, while the charter duration of the newbuild vessels is up to 5.3 years.

“With this latest chartering transaction, we continue to execute on our strategy of chartering-in highly versatile vessels to … meet significant and sustained demand across our global network,” Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, said.

“This transaction enhances our position as a global-niche operator, contributing immediate much needed tonnage in required sizes, as well as securing additional high-quality and cost-effective capacity to meet growing demand in the future.”

“Looking ahead, we expect to continue to capitalize on opportunities to further strengthen our commercial prospects and support our operational agility.”

Last month, ZIM also chartered three 7,000 TEU LNG-powered containerships from a shipping firm that is affiliated with ZIM’s largest shareholder Kenon Holdings.

