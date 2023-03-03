$35 million in contracts for DOF Subsea offshore Brazil

March 3, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

DOF Subsea has secured a contract extension with Brazilian oil and gas giant Petrobras for its 106-meter-long diving support vessel (DSV) Skandi Achiever.

Skandi Achiever. Source: DOF

The new commitment has commenced in direct continuation with the current one and will run until February 2024. It will include remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and diving services.

In addition to the newly announced contract on the research and survey vessel (RSV) vessel Geoholm, DOF announced it had just signed another contract to perform survey services for the same period.

The contracts have a combined value of over $35 million for the firm period.

DOF Subsea CEO, Mons S. Aase, said: “I am very happy with the contract awards securing utilisation of our personnel in Brazil and one of our key assets in the Group, Skandi Achiever. The contract award also confirms our strong position and track record in Brazil and strengthens our long relationship with Petrobras.”

To remind, Petrobras awarded DOF Subsea with a three-year firm contract with a two-year extension option for Skandi Achiever back in April 2018.

The 2007-built vessel, of AKER DSV 06 design, features 4 x 1665 kW and 2 x 1980 kW main engines, a 137 m² ROV hangar, and 18 men saturated diving system. It can accommodate up to 100 persons.

