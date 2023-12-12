Aasen Shipping’s new self-dischargers to feature Wärtsilä hybrid engines

December 12, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has been selected to supply an integrated hybrid propulsion solution for three new self-discharging cargo vessels being built at the Dutch Royal Bodewes shipyard for Norwegian shipowner Aasen Shipping.

As part of the solution, the ships will feature the latest addition to Wärtsilä’s engine portfolio, the Wärtsilä 25, which was launched in September 2022.

The engines and vessels are prepared for operation on sustainable fuels in the future.

Wärtsilä delivered a similar hybrid propulsion solution to two earlier Aasen Shipping vessels, the Aasfoss and Aasfjell. These ships have successfully operated with the hybrid propulsion solution for almost two years, and this success has been cited as a prime consideration in the award of this new contract, according to the company.

To cater to the increasing demand for hybrid integrated machinery solutions, Wärtsilä works closely with customers, such as Aasen Shipping, from the early stages of a newbuild project to firstly, optimize the performance and efficiency of the vessel, and then secondly, de-risk the project at the design phase.

“We have been very satisfied with Wärtsilä’s support and close cooperation in helping us to achieve more efficient and cleaner cargo transport. This is important to us. Plus, the Wärtsilä engines are made ready for us to switch later to sustainable fuels, which will allow us to significantly further reduce carbon emissions in line with our fleet decarbonisation aims,” Torbjørn Torkelsen, CEO – Aasen Shipping, said.

“We are delighted to have received this repeat order for our hybrid solution. The combination of the highly efficient and flexible Wärtsilä 25 engine with batteries provides both optimised operations and environmental sustainability. The ships can use electrical battery power when in harbour and for low-load operations, and then switch to the main engines for transit,” Stefan Nysjö, Vice President of Power Supply, Wärtsilä Marine Power, commented.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with both Aasen Shipping and Royal Bowedes on our shared commitment to decarbonising marine operations.”

The three 9,500 dwt vessels will each operate with one six-cylinder Wärtsilä 25 main engine fitted with a Wärtsilä NOx reduction system, a Wärtsilä gearbox and controllable pitch propeller with shaft line, a Wärtsilä Pro-Touch bridge control system, the Hybrid system with DC hub and 620kWh battery capacity, the control system, as well as the battery, power and energy management systems. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to Royal Bodewes in December 2025 and in 2026.

Several weeks ago, Aasen Shipping ordered the three hybrid-powered methanol-ready self-dischargers at the abovementioned shipyard.

The cargo handling machine will be electric to reduce noise and emissions. In ports where shore power is available, these ships can both self-load and self-discharge completely free of emissions, according to the shipbuilder.

Furthermore, the 120-meter-long units will hold class notation methyl/ethyl alcohol-fueled ready. Once green methanol is available, these ships can easily be rebuilt to consume green methanol. In that case, the ships could operate completely emission-free, both in port and at sea.