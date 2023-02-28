ABP rolls out £2 billion green growth and decarbonisation plan 

February 28, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, has today launched its wide-ranging new sustainability strategy, Ready for Tomorrow (RFT), backed by a plan to invest around £2 billion in decarbonising its own operations by 2040.

ABP

As disclosed, Ready for Tomorrow looks both internally at ABP’s own operations and outwards, to building greater partnership and collaboration to meet the challenges and grasp the generational opportunities of sustainability.

For ABP’s own operations, the plan identifies five focus areas for action: Net Zero, air quality, biodiversity, waste and water management.

Each focus area has a program of action plans – including action ideas from ABP’s employees in our ports and other locations – to achieve ambitious but credible targets. This includes a commitment to reach Net Zero from ABP’s own operations (Scopes 1 and 2) by 2040.

Specifically, ABP’s future major projects portfolio, along with industrial partners, includes transformational developments in South Wales, the Solent, Humber and East Anglia.

These cover floating offshore wind (including a major integration port hub centred on Port Talbot), hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, industrial decarbonisation and alternative fuels.

ABP’s £2 billion green growth and decarbonisation plan brings together projects that will deliver major emissions reduction and sustainability improvements for ABP itself with green growth energy transition projects developed in partnership with customers.

The strategy acknowledges that the scale of the challenges but also the opportunities for the UK from the imperative to decarbonise and become dramatically more sustainable is enormous.

Addressing climate change challenges meaningfully and fully capturing the opportunities will require collaboration and partnership.

“Climate change is an era-defining challenge, but it is also an opportunity to scale innovative new industries to leave an optimistic legacy for generations to come. ABP is ready for tomorrow. We are committed to working together with industry partners and authorities to turn this generational crisis into a generational opportunity: to create a decarbonised, dramatically more sustainable future and deliver the significant investment, economic growth and thousands of new, good jobs that should come with it,” Henrik L. Pedersen, ABP’s Chief Executive Officer, said.

“…it’s vital that industry also invests in our future, and I’m therefore very pleased to see Associated British Ports doing just that, ensuring we’re Ready for Tomorrow and injecting billions into decarbonising our maritime sector,” Maritime Minister Baroness Vere said.

“The launch of ABP’s sustainability Strategy marks an important moment in the UK economy’s transition to net zero emissions. Decarbonising ports is not only important in itself, but it is also essential to support the decarbonisation of other key parts of the economy such as energy generation, shipping and heavy industries like steel,” Nick Molho, Executive Director of the Aldersgate Group.

Molho added that: “By taking proactive steps to cut emissions in a part of the economy that is complex to decarbonise, ABP is demonstrating true leadership and showing that that the business community is ready to lead the UK economy to net zero. The Government must respond by showing equivalent leadership in the coming months through strengthening the UK’s net zero strategy.”

To remind, in August last year, ABP and industrial gases company Air Products joined forces to bring the first large-scale green hydrogen facility to the Port of Immingham in the Humber, UK.