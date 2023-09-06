ABS, GTT and DHT develop new LNG-powered VLCC design

September 6, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society ABS, French containment specialist Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) and DHT Holdings have signed a joint development project (JDP) to optimize a new, very large crude carrier (VLCC) with liquified natural gas (LNG) propulsion.

ABS

As informed, the agreement was signed at Gastech 2023 in Singapore this week. The agreement will see ABS, GTT and DHT focus on optimizing the VLCC design, exploring the total cost of operation by analyzing the operating profile and fuel availability at frequently visited ports.

Furthermore, the companies will also collaborate on subjects such as LNG fuel volume, tank size optimization and impact on regulatory measures such as carbon intensity indicator (CII).

Additionally, the dual-fuel vessel is expected to provide flexibility for operations and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

“LNG has significant potential to improve the emissions performance of vessels, including VLCCs. Flexibility afforded by dual fuel operations combined with the potential for improved CII rating may well contribute to a longer lifespan and increase appeal to charterers. ABS is proud to be able to use our experience to contribute to this important JDP,” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.

“This JDP aims to develop the future of crude oil transportation with the most advanced environmentally efficient VLCC design. The cutting-edge membrane technology pioneered by GTT provides the sought-after flexibility for ship-owners as well as the optimal solution to facilitate a seamless transition into a carbon-neutral future,” Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, stated.

“We are pleased to collaborate with ABS and GTT in this Joint Development Project, aimed at enhancing the LNG dual fuel VLCC design. This strategic partnership is expected to optimize this design of a LNG DF VLCC with membrane-type tanks, by leveraging the expertise of the stakeholders of the JDP,” commented Svenn Magne Edvardsen, DHT Ship Management (Singapore), Managing Director.

At Gastech, ABS has granted approval in principle for the design of the world’s largest LNG carrier. China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard has developed the new LNG carrier design.