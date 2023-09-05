ABS, KHIA and UOUFIC sign MoU to develop hydrogen-powered vessel

September 5, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society ABS signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korea Hydrogen Industry Association (KHIA) and the University of Ulsan, Foundation for Industry Cooperation (UOUFIC) to develop a small vessel equipped with electric propulsion using a 350-kW hydrogen fuel cell.

As explained, the 40-seat vessel qualifies as one of the research, development and demonstration (RD&D) projects associated with Korea’s national hydrogen strategy.

“ABS is proud to explore new technologies and work together on innovative projects with knowledgeable stakeholders such as KHIA and the University of Ulsan. We look forward to supporting this hydrogen vessel project with our deep technical knowledge and regulatory expertise to enhance the safety of the maritime industry and bring about a smooth transition to clean energy,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.

“KHIA is very happy to commence this agreement with ABS and the University of Ulsan for the development of hydrogen ships in the future. We look forward to cooperating with ABS and University of Ulsan in various fields,” said Donghui Lee, Chairman KHIA.

Ock Taeck Lim, Professor at the University of Ulsan, said the MOU with ABS and KHIA will provide an opportunity to explore differentiated technologies in the fields of hydrogen and shipbuilding.

In June this year, ABS developed and released an expansive set of requirements to guide the industry in the use of hydrogen-fueled vessels.

ABS said the publication, named ABS Requirements for Hydrogen Fueled Vessels, is a continuation of its attention to alternative fuels.

It mentioned projects such as the ABS-classed, Glosten-designed, hydrogen-fueled research vessel for the University of California San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, as well as Veer Voyage, a wind-powered containership with auxiliary fuel cell propulsion that utilizes green hydrogen as fuel.