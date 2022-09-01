Aker Solutions commits to Science Based Targets initiative

September 1, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Aker Solutions has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), aligning its ambitions to halve greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its own operations by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

By developing targets using climate science and the SBTi’s methodologies, Aker Solution said it will promote best practices in emissions reductions and further demonstrate its commitment to climate action.

In line with the science-based criteria, the company has committed to near- and long-term company-wide GHG emission reductions and will submit its reduction target within two years for official validation by the SBTi.

“We are committed to ambitious climate action with science-based targets for reducing our own emissions while helping our customers provide the world with low-carbon and renewable solutions to meet future energy needs”, said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

“The energy industry has a key role to play in reducing the effects of climate change, and Aker Solutions aims to lead positive and measurable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in our industry.”

The company outlines the roadmap for reducing its emissions and carbon footprint in the Climate Action Plan.

The plan includes achieving 100% of energy use from renewable sources, improving heating systems to utilize biogenic and electric sources, electrifying mobile vehicles across sites, and certifying the enterprise to ISO 50001.

Aker Solutions is one of more than 3,000 businesses and financial institutions that are working with the SBTi to reduce their emissions in line with climate science.

Some of the companies that recently revealed their commitment to the initiative include subsea cable specialists such as ZTT Submarine Cable & System, JDR Cable Systems, Hellenic Cables and Orient Cable (NBO).

The Science Based Targets initiative is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.