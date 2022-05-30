Chinese power cable specialist sets up SBTi net-zero targets

May 30, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Chinese power cable specialist Orient Cable (NBO) has revealed its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) by setting targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In terms of near-term targets, NBO said it had committed to achieving scope 1 and 2 targets that are in line with a 1.5°C trajectory by 2030, in addition to its existing 2050 Net Zero ambition.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Orient Cable wins €240m contract for 1 GW project in China Posted: 2 months ago

With this move, Orient Cable has joined the Greek Hellenic Cables and China’s ZTT Submarine Cable & System in the Science Based Targets initiative.

Namely, in mid-May, SBTi approved Hellenic Cables’ near-term and long-term goals of reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50% by 2030, as well as the absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, employee commuting, and use of sold products by 25% within the same timeframe, among others.

It was recently also announced that ZTT had committed to the SBTi Net-Zero Standard and will set a robust emissions reduction target at the pace and scale required by climate science.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: