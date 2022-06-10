JDR joins Science Based Targets initiative

June 10, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

UK’s JDR Cable Systems has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and has set targets to reduce its emissions and impacts.

In its announcement, JDR stated that it is very motivated about plans to grow its business and deliver more cable products and services which will bring more renewable energy into the energy mix, helping to reduce UK dependence on fossil fuels.

The company did not yet reveal its precise goals under the initiative.

“In JDR we have a commitment to continuously improve our business and reduce our own emissions and impacts. We are fully dedicated to that objective and we are looking forward to the next stage of our journey and aligning with the SBTi and other related Sustainability and Net-Zero Initiatives, and we will announce our goals and commitments on a regular basis,” JDR said.

JDR is also in the process of upgrading its Hartlepool facility to be able to increase efficiency and produce 25% more inter-array cable volumes per year for offshore wind.

The move is said to be in line with the requirement to meet the UK government’s target of having 40 GW of offshore wind by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Related Article Posted: 11 days ago Chinese power cable specialist sets up SBTi net-zero targets Posted: 11 days ago

JDR revealed in September 2021 that it plans to build a new subsea cable manufacturing facility in Cambois, near Blyth.

The initial investment is estimated at £130 million, set to be part-funded by a grant from the BEIS Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support (OWMIS) scheme, while the plan is to raise the remaining funding with support expected from financial institutions and UK Export Finance.

Related Article Posted: 2 days ago Northumberland subsea cable factory closer to reality Posted: 2 days ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: