Aker Solutions gets subsea system order from ConocoPhillips

March 25, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Norwegian oilfield services provider Aker Solutions has won a large contract from ConocoPhillips to provide a subsea production system for the Eldfisk North development offshore Norway.

Aker Solutions defines a large contract as being between NOK 1.2 billion and NOK 2 billion ($140-$233 million).

The field will be developed as a subsea satellite, tied back to the Eldfisk Complex.

The services provider said on Thursday that its scope covers a complete subsea production system, including 13 standardized vertical subsea trees, wellheads, control systems, 3 six-slot templates with integrated manifolds, and associated services.

Source: Aker Solutions

The work starts immediately and will involve the company’s facilities in Brazil, Malaysia, Norway, and the UK. Final deliveries are scheduled for 2024.

“We look forward to continue our long-standing relationship with ConocoPhillips in Norway and to further develop the Eldfisk field”, said Maria Peralta, executive vice president of Aker Solutions’ subsea business.

In October 2020, Aker Solutions was awarded a contract by ConocoPhillips to provide the subsea production system for the Tommeliten Alpha development.

The scope of work under this contract included 10 vertical subsea trees, two manifolds, wellheads, satellite structures, control systems as well as tie-in equipment.

The ConocoPhillips-operated Eldfisk is an oilfield discovered in 1970 located south of the Ekofisk field in the Norwegian North Sea.

It is the second-largest of three producing fields in the Greater Ekofisk Area and one of the largest on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The water depth is 70 meters with the reservoir located at depths of about 2,500-3,000 meters below the seafloor.

Aker Solutions will book the award as order intake in the first quarter of 2021 in the Subsea segment.

The project development is subject to a final investment decision by the license partners and regulatory approval by Norwegian authorities.