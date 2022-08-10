Ammonia & LNG-ready VLCC joins Capital’s fleet

August 10, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

Athens-based Capital Ship Management Corp. (Capital) has taken delivery of the first of two ammonia and LNG fuel ready very large crude carriers.

The 300,000 DWT newbuilding vessel M/T Amore Mio is an eco-type crude oil carrier fitted with a scrubber in compliance with the IMO 2020 sulphur cap.

The vessel was built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, South Korea. It has a market value of $110 million, according to VesselsValue.

The second of the two 300,000 DWT ships, named Alter Ego, is set to be delivered in September this year.

The vessels are Tier III compliant for reduced Nox emissions, and assigned with ABS ENVIRO notation as well as ABS Ammonia Fuel Ready and LNG Fuel Ready notations. They also feature IHM notation for safe recycling.

As part of its diversified fuel strategy to decarbonize its operations, in June Capital launched biofuel trials in cooperation with Lloyd’s Register (LR) on board its 300k DWT crude tanker Apollonas.

As part of the project, LR Maritime Performance Services (MPS) team be in charge of risk assessment of the operational impact of biofuel, orchestrate the development, implementation, and calculation of the emissions monitoring program as well as provide overall third-party verification of the trial.

Capital currently operating a fleet of 37 tankers with a total dwt of 5.72 million tons approx. It also manages various vessel types and sizes in the dry bulk and containership segment.