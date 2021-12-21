APM Terminals invests $438 million in Apapa upgrade

December 21, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s largest container terminal, has invested $438 million to upgrade its facility with modern cargo handling equipment since it won the concession of the terminal in 2006.

At the same time, the APM’s investment is regarded as the highest of any port terminal operator in Nigeria.

“Since inception, we have invested around $438 million purely in the handling equipment we have in the terminal. We have acquired mobile harbour cranes, rubber-tyred gantry cranes, reach stackers, forklifts, terminal trucks, empty handlers and invested in yard improvements”, said Steen Knudsen, terminal manager of APM Terminals Apapa.

As disclosed, the terminal is also investing in the development of its workforce providing training, career progression and expanding business.

Moreover, the ongoing investment includes renovating buildings, upgrading in-gate and out-gate facilities, installing a facial recognition system for the parking area access, and expanding the terminal fleet with shuttle buses and pickup trucks.

APM Terminals Apapa is also investing in the digitalisation of its operations and services to ensure simplified and enhanced trade. The terminal is adopting online container tracking and monitoring as well as online billing and payments.

Recently, a 4G LTE wireless network was deployed along with a new operation command centre. These services are expected to support APM Terminals’ global initiatives such as the standardisation of terminal operating systems, reporting and support, asset digitalisation and GPS–based position detection systems used for auto-locating containers in a yard.

“We remain committed to deepening our investment in Apapa to enable us to handle increasing volumes at the port. Our investments will create capacity to handle growth in the economy to support the Federal Government’s efforts on trade growth and improve service delivery across the logistics chain”, concluded Knudsen.