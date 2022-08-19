APM Terminals wins auction for UPI-B Cais Sul bid

August 19, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

APM Terminals, a Maersk company, has won the judicial auction for the acquisition of an isolated productive unit of Estaleiro Atlantico Sul, in the Port of Suape, Pernambuco, Brazil.

The terminal operator said that the win was confirmed by the court of Ipojuca, Pernambuco. The company submitted a bid on July 26 for the acquisition of the area in the context of its judicial recovery process, to develop and operate a container and general cargo terminal.

“Suape has a great growth potential, and our vision is to invest in a terminal that will add additional growth opportunities for Brazil’s northeast region. We believe more competition in the region will unlock value to exporters/importers and attract new cargo flows, helping the Port of Suape grow at a faster pace”, Leo Huisman, APM Terminals Managing Director for the Americas Region said.

APM Terminals plans to invest up to R$2.6 billion ($2.6 million) in the new container terminal in the area and begin operations with an initial capacity of 400,000 TEUs, adding 55% more capacity in the port complex.

Once all regulatory approvals have been obtained and the permits required to build the facility are issued, APM Terminals plans to finalize construction within 24 months. The company expects the terminal to be fully operational by the end of 2025, when dredging of the access channel and turning basin is also expected to be concluded by Suape Port.

“We expect that the market will benefit from the additional capacity, potentially making Suape a “hub” for the northeast, while generating as much as 338 direct and 1,300 indirect jobs, increasing competitiveness, and potentially attracting new direct services to Far East and Europe”, Leonardo Levy, Growth Manager for the Americas Region said.

The terminal design will be in line with the company’s net zero greenhouse emissions by 2040 pledge.

One of the company’s best examples that serves as a model for smart and decarbonized design is the APM Terminals Maasvlakte II in the Port of Rotterdam.

The terminal is a CO₂ emission-free and around 80% of crane movements are automated, with the remaining manual operations being performed remotely. The cargo handling equipment is powered by electricity and batteries instead of diesel.

Earlier this week a delegation from the Suez Canal Authority toured the terminal for a demonstration as Maersk looks to bring some of the technology used in Maasvlakte to the Port of Said.

The Port of Suape is situated in a highly strategic position in the Northeast and it is among the top 10 ports in Brazil, being the 8th in throughput.