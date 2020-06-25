Aqueos mobilises subsea inspection campaign in GoM

Aqueos has recently mobilised a subsea platform inspection campaign in the U.S Gulf of Mexico for multiple clients.

The campaign includes completing subsea inspection utilising Aqueos’ mixed gas and surface air diving capabilities and in-house ROV.

Subsequently, Aqueos has mobilised its hybrid inspection ROV, HYSUB 20, to complement its diving capabilities.

The current campaign includes two vessels offshore to complete the work.

Namely a 39.6-metre vessel with mixed gas capabilities and a 52-metre ROV vessel with deep air diving inspection capabilities.

“In a time where commodity pricing is not favorable and in the wake of the global pandemic, we are able to work with our customers to build a campaign to avoid multiple mobilizations, long transits and demobilizations to keep costs efficient,” stated Eric Legendre, Aqueos’ chief operating officer.

“This campaign also aligns with our strategy to vertically integrate where we can to keep project costs as low as possible.”

The company plans to execute this campaign during the summer of 2020.

Aqueos has also recently completed a diving contract at the 12 MW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) demonstration project.

The scope consisted of trenching the HDD pull-in conduit, sealing flanges installation, pull-in monitoring and protecting the HDD exit site.