Artemis Technologies: Denmark to get its first 100% electric foiling workboat

January 9, 2024, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

UK-based maritime design and applied technologies company Artemis Technologies has sold a 100% electric foiling workboat to Denmark.

Artemis Technologies

The vessel will be the first of its kind in Denmark and is expected to be in service from summer 2024.

Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL can carry up to twelve passengers and two crew. Powered by the Artemis eFoiler technology, the 12-meter-long vessel has an autonomous flight control system.

It is the latest product in the Artemis EF-12 workboat range. These workboats, which are now in serial production, have been tried, tested and proven in a range of conditions and comply with The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Workboat Code, according to the company.

The purchase of the Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL is part of Danish Vejrø Resort’s commitment to sustainability, replacing the existing diesel-powered boat that sails guests to and from the island today. The resort is aiming to become carbon neutral by 2025 and the eFoiler vessel is key to achieving this goal.

“We are delighted to confirm the order of this revolutionary crew and passenger transfer vessel to Vejrø Resort, where they share our passion for sustainability and protecting our planet,” Iain Percy, CEO of Artemis Technologies, said.

“This is an exciting showcase for our innovative maritime technology, opening a new route for passengers between Karrebæksminde and Vejrø. Passengers and crew will be able to experience the future of maritime transport with this groundbreaking 100% electric foiling workboat.”

“The delivery of this solution is a major milestone in our journey to become carbon neutral. We are investing significantly in the green transformation of Vejrø, and the acquisition of the Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL demonstrates our commitment to this transition. Transporting guests has traditionally been a major contributor to CO2 emissions, so these types of investments are not only important for Vejrø, but vital in the race against climate change and protecting our environment,” Jens Ole Ambjerg, CEO of Vejrø Resort commented.

“We want to show the world that the tourism industry can be a responsible player when it comes to environmental issues.”

Artemis Technologies launched the world’s first commercially viable, fully electric foiling workboat in June 2022. It has already received many orders globally from offshore wind, workboat, patrol and smart mobility sectors.