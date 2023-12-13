Artemis Technologies: Electric foiling boats ready to go global

December 13, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

UK-based maritime design and applied technologies company Artemis Technologies is taking Northern Ireland’s maritime capabilities into a new era as it brings its ‘flying’ electric foiling boats to international markets with £2 million (about $2.5 million) backing from financial services company HSBC UK.

Artemis Technologies

Artemis Technologies will be using the funding to increase production capacity and commence serial production of its electric foiling workboats in response to growing demand.

The company – which launched the world’s first commercially viable, 100 percent electric foiling workboat last year – has already received a number of orders globally, where the offshore wind, workboat, patrol and smart mobility industries have shown great interest in the company’s zero-emission vessels.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Artemis launches world’s 1st electric foiling workboats Posted: about 1 year ago

The business is also currently developing a high-speed passenger ferry, due to hit the water next year.

In the last twelve months, the company has doubled in size and that growth is set to continue into 2024.

“This funding will enable us to carry out our global growth strategy and further establish Artemis Technologies as a market leader within the maritime industry,” Kiera McSorley, Finance Director at Artemis Technologies, said.

“We’re proud to be making the most of Belfast’s rich maritime and industrial heritage as we bring this incredibly exciting new era to the fore. The potential impact of low emission, smooth and fast travel that our eFoiler boats provide should not be underestimated. We hope that our technology will help to transform both the day-to-day operations and environmental impact of our customers, across the globe.”

“Companies everywhere are looking to become more sustainable and the maritime industry is no exception. We are seeing exciting innovation within the sector as businesses rise to the challenge. Artemis Technologies is a great example of a business working to tackle this challenge, and we’re proud to be using our strengths in international banking to help the company expand, quite literally, overseas,” Daniel Wilson, Deputy Head of Corporate Banking at HSBC UK, commented.

Artemis Technologies’ electric foiling boats are completely emission-free in operation, providing significant operational savings to businesses after an initial investment when compared to their diesel counterparts, according to the company.