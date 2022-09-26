Artemis Technologies rolls out 100% electric passenger ferry design

September 26, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

UK-based maritime design and applied technologies company Artemis Technologies, a spin-off from the Artemis Racing America’s Cup sailing team, has unveiled the design of its new 100% electric EF-24 passenger vessel, targeting the global high-speed ferry market.

Courtesy of Artemis Technologies

This ferry is among several zero-emission vessels being developed by Artemis Technologies in Belfast, Northern Ireland, designed to provide commercially viable green transport solutions for operators, cities and governments across the world.

With a top speed of 38 knots, the EF-24 passenger ferry offers a range of 115 nautical miles at a 25 knots cruise speed and produces fuel savings of up to 85% compared to conventional high-speed diesel ferries. Powered by the patented Artemis eFoiler electric propulsion system, the 24m vessels will fly above the water, providing a comfortable ride for up to 150 passengers on board.

“We have combined our experience from the worlds of high-performance sailing, motorsports, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing to design and develop an electric propulsion system that is quite simply a game changer for the maritime industry,” Iain Percy, double Olympic sailing gold medallist and chief executive of Artemis Technologies, said.

“Our high-speed passenger ferry provides a cost-effective public transport solution that helps address air pollution, congestion, and noise. By encouraging multimodal transport in urban areas, we will enable cities around the world to utilise and benefit from the untapped potential of their waterways.”

“With hydrofoils that lift the boats out of the water, we are dramatically reducing drag. This is coupled with a submerged electric drivetrain that is exceptionally efficient, as proven through rigorous testing with our 12m eFoiler workboat, validating our digital simulations and performance prediction.”

Related Article Posted: over 2 years ago Artemis Technologies-led consortium bags $74 million to build zero-emission ferries Posted: over 2 years ago

The ferries will feature high-speed collision avoidance system developed with ECIT, part of Queen’s University Belfast. The system will ensure the safety of operations in port and close to shore by safely diverting the ferry on an altered path away from sea life, wildlife, debris and other in-water objects that might otherwise be obscured from view.

Artemis Technologies has partnered with Condor Ferries to operate a pilot scheme using the first EF-24 passenger ferry. This will come into service in 2024, running between Belfast and Bangor in Northern Ireland.

“The zero-emission ferry that will be seen departing Belfast in 2024, aptly named ‘Zero’, will be the first we build at our manufacturing hub in the city, but it is only the start,” Iain added.

“Many water-based cities around the world are grappling with the challenge of growing populations, congestion, and pollution. The EF-24 Passenger can provide an immediate green transport solution that competes economically with road and rail in places like San Francisco, New York, Venice, Istanbul, Dubai, and Singapore – anywhere around the globe that is seeking sustainable transport alternatives that balance the requirement for people to continue to move around with the need to reduce carbon emissions.”

“Especially where new infrastructure is required like a new road or rail line, this ferry will not only be the cheapest, but also the fastest and least disruptive way to decarbonise transport networks in water-based cities,” John Napton, CEO of Condor Ferries, explained.

“Green vessels like the EF-24 Passenger ferry perfectly provide that clean alternative to traditional diesel ferries.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Artemis Technologies and the Belfast Maritime Consortium to develop these vessels from concept to reality over the coming months and look forward to being the first operator to set sail in 2024 with the world’s most advanced zero-emission foiling fast ferry.”

Earlier this year on its continued mission towards the decarbonisation of maritime, Artemis Technologies launched the world’s largest 100% electric foiling vessel, ‘Pioneer of Belfast’ and unveiled an electric workboat range including a 12m multi-purpose workboat and a 12m crew transfer vessel with a 24m crew transfer vessel also currently under development.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago Artemis launches world’s 1st electric foiling workboats Posted: 3 months ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: