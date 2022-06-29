June 29, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

[email protected] Shipping AB, a Swedish subsidiary of Finland-based shipping company ESL Shipping, has ordered an additional electric hybrid vessel from Chowgule and Company Private Limited shipyard in India.

Courtesy of [email protected] Shipping

To remind, [email protected] Shipping previously ordered six identical electric hybrid vessels from the Indian shipyard in September 2021.

Now, the shipping company has decided to expand the order of the energy-efficient 5,350 dwt vessels with one more unit.

Like the previously ordered vessels, the new 1A ice class vessel will also feature a length of 90 metres, a breadth of 16 metres and a draft of 6 metres.

The greenhouse gas emissions, including CO2, of new vessels per cargo unit transported, will decrease by almost 50% compared to the existing ships, making the vessels the most efficient in the world in their size class, ESL Shipping claims.

The vessels’ battery packs, shore-side electricity solution and electric hybrid use enable completely emission-free and noise-free port calls. Ships can also arrive and leave the port with only electric power.

As reported earlier, hybrid and automation systems, including a 1000kWh battery for each vessel, will be supplied by Norwegian integrated automation and energy specialist Høglund.

In connection with the forthcoming series of new-generation electric hybrid vessels and additional vessel options, ESL Shipping is preparing to start a long-term pooling partnership together with a group of investors consisting of institutional and private investors, the company informed.

Just recently, ESL Shipping signed a €20 million ($21 million) loan agreement with Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) to support its investment in the energy-efficient electric hybrid coaster fleet.

The first two vessels are already under construction, and the planned delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.

The Indian shipyard began the construction of the first vessel in mid-March with the steel cutting while the traditional keel-laying ceremony was held on 5 May.

