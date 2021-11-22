Australians 3D print largest-ever verified oil & gas piping component

November 22, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Australia-headquartered provider of large-scale metal additive manufacturing technology and solutions AML3D has 3D printed what is said to be the world’s largest high-pressure oil and gas piping component to be tested and verified by Lloyd’s Register.

Source: AML3D

The 940kg monocoque “piping spool” component is said to be the first of its type to be metal 3D printed and independently pressure tested in the world.

Using AML3D’s patented Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM), the high-pressure component was printed as one piece, eliminating the need for using three separate components using traditional fabrication and welding methods.

According to the company, the WAM process at the same time introduced improved material properties using a higher strength wire feedstock and optimized process parameters, while reducing the manufacturing time from months to days.

At 850mm in length and 450mm in diameter, the 41mm thick high-pressure piping spool was printed according to the newly released American Petroleum Institute (API) Standard 20S and has met all test acceptance criteria. It underwent industry-standard high-pressure testing which also passed the acceptance testing for ASME B31.3.

The highly pressurized testing, undertaken by Trushape Engineering, included the component being pressurized to 34,790kPa and held for an extended period with no loss of structural integrity.

This demonstrator component was printed as part of AML3D’s internal development program.

“AML3D is thrilled with the results from the high-pressure testing witnessed and verified by Lloyd’s Register. We now have a high level of interest already shown by participants in the Oil & Gas sector and are in discussions with several opportunities. The ability to demonstrate to this sector the capabilities and outstanding test results of our patented Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM) process opens the door for far greater application,” said AML3D managing director Andrew Sales.