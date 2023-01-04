TT-Line’s new LNG-fuelled RoPax ferry in first STS LNG bunkering op

January 4, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Germany-based ferry owner and operator TT-Line and small-scale LNG provider Avenir LNG Limited have conducted the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering operation for newbuild RoPax ferry Peter Pan.

On December 19, the vessel received LNG from Avenir’s small-scale bunker vessel Avenir Advantage at Pengerang Anchorage, Malaysia.

The bunker vessel is owned by Avenir and provides LNG bunker services through its charter and partnership with Petronas.

“We are pleased to continue to support TT-Line with their LNG and bio-LNG requirements and broaden our relationship outside of Europe. Our fleet of LNG bunker vessels and global network allows us to support customers at various bunker hubs around the world. We are looking forward to continuing to support TT-Line once the vessel has arrived in its trading area, the Baltic Sea,” Peter Mackey, CEO of Avenir LNG commented.

Peter Pan is the second vessel of TT-Line’s fleet that received an LNG delivery from Avenir.

The first LNG and bio-LNG delivery was performed for TT- Line’s other LNG-fuelled RoPax ferry Nils Holgersson in June 2022 in the Port of Lübeck using trucks.

Recently, the company announced it will receive financing in the amount of €30 million from German bank KfW IPEX-Bank for Nils Holgersson.

The ship was handed over during a signing ceremony held at Chinese shipyard Nanjing Jinling last month. The unit features a length of 230 meters and a breadth of 31 meters, with dual-fuel engines produced by MAN Energy Solutions that can be powered by LNG.

The design includes other environmental features such as charging points for electric cars, air seal for propeller shafts as well as improved hydrodynamics and an optimized hull with a specially designed bulbous bow.

By switching to LNG, TT-Line expects to save 93% of particle emissions per year, reduce sulfur oxide emissions by 98 %, nitrogen emissions by 82 %, and cut CO2 emissions by up to 22% compared to marine gas oil.