BeHydro’s hydrogen dual-fuel engine receives LR’s blessing

November 13, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded a type approval to BeHydro, a joint venture between CMB.TECH and Anglo Belgian Corporation (ABC), for its hydrogen-powered dual-fuel engine.

Lloyd's Register

As explained, the new engine, which has a capacity of up to 2.7 megawatts (MW), has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 85%, with dual-fuel technology allowing the engine to continue supplying power using conventional fuels when no renewable energy or hydrogen is available.

The engine development, showcased at Europort 2023, is aimed at both shoreside operations and shipping use. It is the first type approval of this kind for a dual-fuel hydrogen engine, according to Lloyd’s Register.

“This collaboration with BeHydro builds upon our important work as part of the previous Approval in Principle for their dual-fuel hydrogen engine,” Claudene Sharp-Patel, Global Technical Director, Lloyd’s Register said.

“The Type Approval, a first-of-its-kind for hydrogen engines, demonstrates the potential of hydrogen as a fuel for shipping and underlines LR’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of safe and reliable future fuel technologies.”

“Achieving a type approval on a first of its kind is not an easy process. Therefore, we are pleased to see our own positive test results confirmed by this LR Type Approval. The robust and cost-effective BeHydro technology is now ready to accelerate the reduction of CO₂ emissions throughout the maritime industry,” Roy Campe, CTO of CMB.TECH, stated.

“This LR Type Approval confirms the reliability and the safety of the BeHydro/ABC engines. The dual-fuel hydrogen engines are ready for all marine applications worldwide,” Tim Berckmoes, CEO of ABC Engines, commented.

LR originally awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) in September 2020 and has conducted a thorough and comprehensive type approval process to ensure safety and material suitability.

BeHydro is also planning to develop larger dual-fuel engines of up to 10 MW and to develop a mono-fuel hydrogen engine which will take carbon emissions reductions on a further step forward, reducing C02 emissions by 100%.