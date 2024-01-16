BMA Technology to provide tech solutions for A2B-online’s methanol-electric ships
Turkish company BMA Technology has partnered with A2B-online and Sedef Shipyard on the construction of two methanol-electric containerships, each with a capacity of 650 TEU.
BMA Technology has provided a comprehensive suite of electrical solutions to power A2B-online’s forward-thinking initiative. This includes components such as Electric Drives, Motors, LI-ION batteries, Low Voltage Switchboards and Alarm Monitoring & Control System.
In June 2023, A2B-online placed an order for two eco-friendly containerships at Sedef Shipyard.
The ships, each driven by 3.2 MW propulsion power, are designed to incorporate the latest technologies aimed at drastically reducing CO2 emissions.
The vessels will have a multi-fuel methanol propulsion system, shore power and battery capacity to operate emission-free during port and inland water operations.
According to the company, these ships are expected to achieve emission reductions of up to 95%, setting a new industry standard for eco-conscious shipping.
“Our collaboration with A2B-online and Sedef Shipyard is a testament to our commitment to sustainable maritime solutions. We are proud to be part of this vision, which showcases our dedication to reducing environmental impact through cutting-edge electrical technologies. The number of projects in which we have implemented these and similar solutions have now reached 7 ships,” Hakki Yigit Bayrak, Business Development Director at BMA Technology, stated.