Boskalis Subsea Services settles in Port of Sunderland

February 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Aberdeen-headquartered Boskalis Subsea Services has opened a new regional project office at the Port of Sunderland.

Boskalis Subsea Services said it will use the base to expand the presence of its business vessel operations in the UK, as it looks to cater for growing demand for its offshore, IRM, construction and decommissioning services.

The company identified the port due to its “strategic location” on the North Sea coast and the city’s “skilled workforce” which it believes will be key to attracting talent and helping it continue growing its presence across the UK.

Port of Sunderland has undertaken a £200,000 refurbishment of Cable House, a former store and workshop, transforming it into an office space and a practical engineering workspace and welfare facilities.

“We have significant programmes of work to execute in the Southern North Sea for major operators, this work covers IRM, decommissioning and construction, whilst our company is headquartered in Aberdeen we saw that setting up a local project office in Sunderland, mobilising and demobilising our ships from here also and accessing the local supply chain was a clear benefit to our customers. We are delighted to be working with the local authorities to make all this happen,” said Richard Cawthorne, senior project manager at Boskalis Subsea Services.

Boskalis Subsea Services recently awarded Maersk Training with a contract for complete training management services (TMS).

Under the six-figure contract, Maersk Training will deliver its industry training and competency solutions for Boskalis’ global workforce.