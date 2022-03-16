Brazil’s Pecém Port could get green hydrogen export hub

March 16, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Integrated storage solutions provider Stolthaven Terminals, part of the Stolt-Nielsen Group, and the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex, a joint venture formed by the Ceará State Government and the Port of Rotterdam, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the study of a new storage terminal in Pecém Port, Brazil.

Photo: Stolthaven Terminals

As informed, the terminal will focus on providing storage and handling services for green hydrogen and associated products.

Pecém Port is located in Ceará State and has huge potential for the generation of wind and solar power, which is fundamental to the production of green hydrogen.

The Local Export Processing Zone is completely integrated with the Port of Pecém, which is connected to a wide gas distribution network.

As the largest port in Europe, the Port of Rotterdam is believed to be well placed to provide valuable insight and know-how, as it is already preparing to operate as the green hydrogen hub for Europe.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Rotterdam Port and Uniper plan green hydrogen project Posted: about 1 year ago

Proposals for the Pecém terminal include a bonded storage facility for ammonia, a raw material used in the production of hydrogen.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Pecém Industrial and Port Complex on this exciting project, which supports our long-term strategy of investing in sustainable supply chain logistics,” Marcelo T. Schmitt, General Manager of Stolthaven Santos, said.

“Stolthaven Santos is committed to supporting the global energy transition, moving away from the reliance on fossil fuels to greener energy sources.”

“We are very pleased to have signed this memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Stolthaven. Our teams, from Pecém and Stolt, are already working on technical studies that will allow us to advance on the viability of the project’s deployment in the Pecém port terminal area,” Danilo Serpa, CEO of Pecém Industrial and Port Complex, added.

Back in 2018, the Port of Rotterdam also entered into a €75 million investment deal targeting the development of the Port of Pecém. The agreement defined the terms of Rotterdam’s investment into Pecém’s port industrial complex, constituting a 30% share in the enterprise.

In addition, the Port of Rotterdam Authority gained a joint say in strategic and investment decisions as well as representation in the Brazilian port’s executive board, supervisory board, and management.

Related Article Posted: over 3 years ago Port of Rotterdam Investing USD 85 Mn in Port of Pecém Posted: over 3 years ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: