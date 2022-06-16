Breeze to design ammonia-fueled gas carrier for NoGAPS project

June 16, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian ship design company Breeze Ship Design has entered into an agreement with Nordic Green Ammonia Powered Ships (NoGAPS) project consortium to conduct feasibility studies and develop the concept design for the ammonia-fueled gas carrier MS NoGAPS.

As informed, the design discussions kicked off at a workshop in Copenhagen on 23 May with new partners entering the project.

The project consortium consists of major industry actors: Global Maritime Forum, Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, Yara, BW Epic Kosan, MAN Energy Solutions, Wärtsilä and DNV.

Now, the Danish Maritime Authority Future Lab has joined the project as a flag representative.

Together, the consortium has elaborated a concept for an ammonia-powered gas carrier, transporting ammonia as cargo in Northern Europe and using zero-emission ammonia as a fuel.

Last June, the companies revealed the results of their study on green ammonia-powered gas carrier.

The report, developed by the Global Maritime Forum and Fürstenberg Maritime Advisory, summarized the potential of green ammonia-powered shipping in decarbonizing maritime transport.

According to the data published in the report, green ammonia does hold the potential to speed up the decarbonization process if investors and operators are presented with a credible business model.

The partners noted that there is an urgent need to demonstrate the viability of powering ships with green ammonia.

“Among zero-emission fuels, ammonia offers many advantages related to its potential scalability and application on long-distance routes,” according to the consortium.

With the design contract awarded, the NoGAPS project enters its next phase, as MS NoGAPS moves a step closer to reality, the partners concluded.

To remind, Breeze received a contract in March this year to design an ammonia-powered oil tanker as part of the Norway-backed Green Shipping Program (GSP).

The program’s vision is to develop and strengthen Norway’s goal to establish “the world’s most efficient and environmentally friendly shipping”.

