Chinese yard launches JSD 6000 vessel

January 4, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

China’s Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co (ZPMC) recently launched the Ulstein-designed JSD 6000 deepwater heavy lift pipelay vessel at its Qidong facility.

The vessel construction activities will continue at ZPMC Changxing base for further challenges up to sea trials and delivery stage.

The JSD 6000 will feature heavy lift, S-Lay, and J-Lay via large, off-center moonpool capabilities; which will allow the DP vessel to serve deepwater and SURF projects as well as shallow water EPCI projects.

The vessel represents the third customised version of the ULSTEIN SOC 5000 design after the Seven Borealis and Aegir. It is also the second version classed by Lloyd’s Register.

ZPMC bought the JSD 6000 from Petrofac after the latter decided to exit the deepwater market in 2018.

To remind, Petrofac initially ordered the 216 metres long vessel in January 2014 with scheduled delivery in 2017.

However, Petrofac called off the construction contract with ZPMC in October 2015.

Nevertheless, Petrofac continues to provide technical support for the construction of the vessel, expected to complete in 2022.