Construction begins on first subsea interconnector between Spain and France

Spanish transmission system operator (TSO) Red Eléctrica is about to begin the construction of the first submarine interconnector between Spain and France.

The Biscay Gulf interconnector will comprise two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) links, each with a capacity of 1,000 MW, linking Gatika in Spain and Cubnezais in France via a 300-kilometer-long offshore cable.

The electricity link is being developed by Red Eléctrica and its French counterpart RTE.

Construction began in the French town of Seignosse, near Capbreton, following approval from the French Ministry of Ecological Transition. Spain hopes to take the same step at the end of the month, once the environmental impact statement is obtained.

The works are expected to take place until 2027. The project will have a budget of €2,850 million that will be shared between Spain, with 54%, and France with the remaining 46%. In addition, the European Union will contribute €800 million.

The EPC contracts for HVDC submarine and land cables have been awarded to NKT and Prysmian, while the EPC contract for the converter stations has been awarded to the consortium of Hitachi Energy and Vinci.

The links are set to provide the equivalent of the power consumption of more than two million households and are expected to improve the safety, stability, and quality of the electricity supply between Spain and France.